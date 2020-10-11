Imagemakers joins ICOM
Imagemakers, a Wamego-based agency specializing in custom digital design, brand strategy, user experience and web development, has joined ICOM.
ICOM is one of the world’s leading global networks of independent agencies provides advertising, marketing communications, media, digital and related services.
“We are excited to join this group of like-minded agencies worldwide who can partner with us to optimize insights, strategy and creative activation — supporting the needs of our clients nationally,” said Dan Holmgren, president of Imagemakers. “Our goal is to form relationships that offer opportunities to think outside-of-the-box with a peer group of agency leaders who have talent to augment our services for long-term growth.”