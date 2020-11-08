Riley County public works employee earns award
Riley County public works operations manager Alvin Perez is the Kansas Highway Official of the Year.
Perez was given the award during the most recent Kansas County Highway Association meeting. Perez is the president of the Kansas County Highway Association in 2020.
As operations manager, Perez oversees the operations of gravel, asphalt, traffic, bridge and fleet crews for the public works department.
Perez worked for 21 years in Rooks County, five years in Republican County and the last eight years in Riley County. Perez became a certified public manager in 2016.
Faulkner recognized by Kansas hospitals
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized Dwight Faulkner of Wamego Health Center as a trustee of the year in Kansas.
The association recognized six people across the state, including Faulkner. Hospitals across the state nominated people for trustees of the year in Kansas. Faulkner is on the Wamego Health Center’s Board of Trustees. Faulkner completed four years as a representative of the Wamego health Center on the Ascension Via Christi Manhattan board. Faulkner is the senior vice president and senior leader at the Bank of the Flint Hills.
The Kansas Hospital Association is a voluntary, nonprofit organization.
New Boston
Creative Group wins international award
New Boston Creative Group, LLC won a silver award for copywriting from the 16th Annual Davey Creative Awards in October.
The work recognized was a corporate brochure produced for Abilene Machine.
The Davey Awards honor the finest creative work from the best small marketing shops, firms and companies worldwide. David defeated the mighty Goliath with a big idea and a little rock.
The Davey Awards honor the achievement of the “creative Davids” whose strength comes from big ideas rather than big budgets. Winners were selected from nearly 2,000 entries.
New Boston Creative Group is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency in Manhattan that specializes in website design, digital marketing, and video production.