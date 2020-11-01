Bank of the Flint Hills announces new senior leader
Dwight Faulkner is the new senior vice president and senior lender for Bank of the Flint Hills.
The Board of Directors of the Bank of the Flint Hills appointed Faulkner earlier this month.
“Dwight has proven his ability to be a great choice for this position and I look forward to his continued and expanded leadership,” said Lance White, president and CEO of Bank of the Flint Hills. “Dwight has an excellent loan team to support him, and he is always focused on ways the bank can improve. I look forward to watching Dwight positively impact the bank for many years to come.”
Faulker previously served as vice president of commercial lending. The senior lender position was most recently held by Mr. Dennis Hadley, who passed away unexpectedly in August 2020.
“What excites me most about this new role is being blessed with great staff,” Faulkner said. “Their passion for helping customers reach their goals and ambitions through integrity and hard work is our motto. It’s motivating to be part of a team like this.”
On top of having his MBA from Baker University, Faulkner is studying in the executive development institute two-year program at the Colorado Graduate School of Banking.