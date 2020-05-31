Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes employee
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Kelsey Galloway to senior administrative assistant.
Galloway joined SGA in Nov. 2018 and provides administrative support for clients and staff. She graduated from the cosmetology program at Bellus Academy in 2011 and completed the certified medical assistant program at the University of New Mexico in 2016.
In her free time, Galloway enjoys spending time with her children. Galloway attends Saint Xavier Catholic Church.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.