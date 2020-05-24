Little Apple
Brewing Co.
launches online meat market
Envisioned as the first phase in a re-emergence plan, Little Apple Brewing Co., located in Westloop Shopping Center, has launched an online meat store, LABCo Market. The store officially opened this past Wednesday and features their licensed brand, Certified Angus Beef, as well as local pork, chicken, housemade sausages and various dry goods.
LABCo Market was established by owners Russ and Kelly Loub to provide an alternative, competitively priced, safe source for premium meats in response to grocery store shortages caused by plant closures and volatile retail meat markets resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
LABCo Market provides an online platform for consumers to purchase exceptional products from home and offers same day, contactless pickup for purchases.
“We have long considered adding a retail aspect to our restaurant, and now market conditions are providing an opportunity for us to see this idea to fruition,” Russ said.
LABCo Market is currently cutting, portioning and vacuum packaging all cuts of beef, pork, and most chicken in house to order. Additionally, they are continually broadening product lines featuring cheeses, sundries and eventually fresh seafood.
Precision
Microwave
awarded NSF grant
Precision Microwave Inc., a start-up medical device research and development company founded by a PhD Candidate in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Kansas State University, has been awarded a $749,554 National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant to conduct research and development work on a directional microwave ablation (MWA) applicator for minimally invasive treatment of tumors including cancer.
“This grant offers us an unmatched opportunity to advance medical device technology originally developed at Kansas State University to a mature enough stage for commercialization and to finally get it into the clinic where patients could benefit,” said Austin Pfannenstiel, President of Precision Microwave. “It is also a great opportunity to help the local technology industry and hopefully create some good jobs in the community.”
Small businesses with Phase II grants are eligible to receive up to $500,000 in additional matching funds with qualifying third-party investment or sales. Precision Microwave previously received Phase I funding of $225,000 from the NSF in July of 2018, won first prize of $14,750 in Kansas State University’s Launch a Business (LAB) program in June 2017, and participated in the NSF’S Innovation Corps (I-Corps) customer development program in early 2017.