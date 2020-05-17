Sink, Gordon &
Associates
announces
promotion
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Cara Fisher to marketing manager in addition to her current senior administrative assistant title.
Fisher joined the firm in Oct. 2015 and primarily focuses on administrative duties and client care. She earned an Associate of Arts from Barton Community College in 1998 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Kansas State University in 2001.
Fisher is a member of St. Bernard’s Church. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, gardening and spending time with her family.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.