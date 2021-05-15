Sink, Gordon &
Associates
announces
promotion
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Marne Fischer to FirmFlow manager in addition to her current senior administrative assistant title.
Fischer has worked in the accounting field for more than 25 years, joining Sink, Gordon & Associates in August 2018. She graduated from Washburn University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in management.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Advisors honors agents, brokers
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Advisors has recognized six agents and brokers for their performance locally and internationally in the Coldwell Banker network during fiscal year 2020.
Larry Cline and Mark Rose exceeded 18 units this past year and qualified for the International Sterling Society, which is awarded to the top 22% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Tara Claycamp exceeded 25 units this past year and qualified for the International Diamond Society, which is awarded to the top 15% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Therese Adams and Bria Taddiken-Williams last year exceeded 35 units this past year and qualified for the International President’s Circle, which is awarded to the top 8% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.
Travis Hecht exceeded 55 units this past year and qualified for the International President’s Elite, which is awarded to the top 3% of all Coldwell Banker agents across the country and world.
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Advisors, at 2630 Claflin Road, has been helping people buy and sell homes for over 35 years.