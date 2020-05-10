Garrett Investment Advisors announces new employee
Garrett Investment Advisors recently announced Tyler Smith has joined as an associate on the advisor services team. Tyler is responsible for new account administration, cash management activities and portfolio reporting.
Originally from Manhattan, Smith graduated from Kansas State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Management.
Smith worked previously for Premier Financial Partners in Kansas City, MO and started his career at Fusion Capital Management in Dallas, leading a team of operations personnel.
Garrett Investment Advisors is an independent, fee-only financial planning firm providing operations, compliance, and investment management to over forty advisors across the country. The firm is located at 1107 Hylton Heights Road.
4-H resilience fund created to empower Kansas youth
4-H is built on personal interactions between youth and caring adults, and without in-person activities, Kansas 4-H and Rock Springs Ranch are facing the challenge of delivering 4-H in new ways. The COVID-19 4-H Resilience Fund was created to support the critical and immediate needs of the 4-H youth development program and Rock Springs Ranch.
A matching fund of $25,000 was established to encourage additional gifts and double the support given to Kansas 4-H. Foundation Past Chair Molly McVicker and her husband Earl and Foundation Chair Warren Weibert and wife Carol each gave $10,000 to the matching fund.
“The magnitude of impact Kansas 4-H has on our youth and communities is incredible,” Molly McVicker said. “It is vital that Kansas 4-H continues to provide educational opportunities during this time when youth are feeling the loss of other summer activities.”
Foundation Trustee Jim Gordon and wife Deb, long-time Kansas 4-H donors, felt inspired and provided an additional $5,000 to the matching fund for a total of $25,000 to be matched.
Over 70,000 young people experience 4-H each year across Kansas. Gifts to the 4-H Resilience Fund will support those youth through programming designed to reach youth at their learning level, support for our volunteer educators and new, innovative platforms to deliver 4-H experiences.
“4-H teaches youth life lessons like perseverance and adaptability — skills that are greatly needed at this time,” McVicker said.
To make a gift to the 4-H Resilience Fund, visit kansas4hfoundation.org/give/now.
The Kansas 4-H Foundation works with businesses, organizations, individuals and families who share a common desire to support a statewide effort of growing our future leaders. The Foundation is the 501©(3) fundraising arm for Kansas 4-H, the state’s largest youth development program, as well as Rock Springs Ranch.