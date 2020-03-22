AMICUS Wealth Partners growing
Lauren Merry recently joined AMICUS Wealth Partners as a financial advisor. Merry’s role is to assist clients through developing strategic financial plans, based on the client’s goals, running scenarios and implementing steps to work towards achieving those financial goals.
Merry graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in Personal Financial Planning in May 2017. Merry grew up and continues to live in St. George. Previously, she worked in banking and accounting departments.
Merry passed her licensing exams and looks forward to working with clients to help them develop and achieve their financial goals. She is also looking forward to becoming more involved in the Manhattan and surrounding communities.
SAVE secures
farmland in Riley County
With help from partners, a veteran-led nonprofit, Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education (SAVE) has secured its future and is now the owner of a 308-acre farm northwest of Manhattan.
“The farm purchase is an important step for us,” said Dr. Craig Bower, CEO of SAVE. “We have been fortunate to have excellent community support, and we continue to seek partnerships and investors to keep growing.”
SAVE Farm was established in 2015 as a pathway to farming for veterans and servicemembers by providing agricultural training and medical assistance to men and women transitioning from the military to civilian life.
SAVE leased their farm for many years, and when the opportunity to purchase the property presented itself, two national, environment-focused nonprofit organizations — The Conservation Fund and The Nature Conservancy — stepped up to provide low-cost loans for the acquisition.
“SAVE offers training and work skills to veterans who will contribute significantly to Kansas’ agricultural economy. We’re proud to partner with SAVE and The Nature Conservancy, two strong organizations that recognize the importance of partnerships for long-term conservation,” said Ginny Moore, Midwest Representative at The Conservation Fund. “Veterans are learning sustainable agriculture practices — a great therapeutic activity and a critical conservation tool in Kansas and across the Midwest.”
At SAVE, on-the-soil experience is combined with classroom time covering topics ranging from agricultural science, law, marketing, agri-biotechnology, wildlife management and molecular biology to welding, commercial driving and woodworking. SAVE has established partnerships with Cloud County Community College, Manhattan Area Technical College, the University of Montana, Des Moines Area Community College, The Nature Conservancy and Kansas State University, and its agricultural program is providing the farm with their curriculum for educational programs.
To date, SAVE has trained more than 500 veterans and over 90% of them have gone on to either farm themselves or find jobs elsewhere in the agri‐business sector; but the effort is in the beginning stages.
“It’s SAVE’s hope, and our hope, that this model will be replicated at all land grant universities,” said Dr. Heidi Mehl, Director of Water and Agriculture Programs for The Nature Conservancy in Kansas. “Eventually, thousands of SAVE farmers will be using best conservation practices right from the beginning of their careers. Things like no-till, cover crops, diversification, grazing for wildlife, managing for pollinators…they aren’t an afterthought, but rather deeply integrated into how SAVE teaches farming.”
SAVE has a unique health care partnership in place with Konza Prairie Community Health Center, which provides care including counseling and support services for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Traumatic Brain Injury.
There is early evidence that SAVE students are finding some relief from their symptoms.