Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes employee
Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP promoted Jacob Kujath to senior staff.
Kujath has worked at SGA since January 2017. He is a certified fraud examiner and specializes in audits for local governments and not-for-profit organizations. He is also QuickBooks certified.
Originally from Seattle, Kujath began his career serving in the U.S. Army for five years. He completed his education at Kansas State University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting and finance. He graduated from K-State with his Masters of Accountancy in December 2017.
In his free time, Kujath enjoys golfing, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.
Blanton Realty adds agent
Kris Shaw recently joined Blanton Realty as a licensed real estate agent.
She holds Bachelor’s and Master’s of education with honor degrees from Kansas State University, along with a Reading Specialist and Social Studies Comprehensive.
Kris taught at St. George and Wamego Elementary Schools for 14 years. After that, she served as an education consultant at the Kansas State Historical Society for three years.
Kris recently retired from the Kansas State Department of Education after 20 years of service where she assumed various positions.
Kris and her husband Rob live in Wamego and have three sons, Zach, Bret and Grant.
She is a member of the Manhattan Association of Realtors, the Kansas Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Bellus Academy hosts Artists
United, awards scholarships
Hairstylists and Bellus Academy alumni gathered at the Wareham Opera House during Artists United on Feb. 24 for presentations and scholarship awards. Presenting artists included: Bellus Academy Artistic Director Diego Raviglione, Oliver Shortall, Kenra Artistic Manager, Whitney Parr, Wella Design Team Artist, Canvas Salon Studio and Spa. The evening displayed the creativity, artistry and career possibilities available to licensed professionals.
Bellus Academy presented two scholarships at the event. Aileen Cortez won a $2,000 cosmetology tuition scholarship awarded in a raffle drawing.
“I want to have my dream job focused on color and styling for weddings and hair,” Cortez said. “Going to the event at the Wareham inspired me to become a platform artist. The inspiration from artists on stage opened up a new career door for me and I am excited to start my career at Bellus Academy.”
Anais Rivera won a $1,500 esthetics scholarship. Rivera said the scholarship provides a pathway as she embarks on her goal of becoming a dermatologist.
“I think esthetics will be a way to start my journey. I was very surprised because I was working on my budget to go to college and the idea of a scholarship was something I really wanted to help me achieve this dream,” she said.