Weddle and Sons, Inc. announces addition to staff
Blake Roberts is joining Weddle and Sons, Inc. as senior vice president of corporate strategy.
Roberts is a long-time roofing industry professional with over 30 years experience in management, sales, business development and training.
“We are thrilled at the opportunity to add someone of Blake’s caliber to our team” said president Allyn Weddle. “Blake is well-known and highly regarded within our industry and brings immense experience and a long track record of driving company growth in his prior roles.”
Roberts spent the past 21 years in a senior management role for one of Kansas’s largest roofing contractors. He frequently travels across the state of Kansas conducting educational seminars for insurance professionals.
“Over my many years in the Kansas roofing industry, I’ve watched Weddle and Sons grow from one location in Manhattan to six locations in three states and I’m excited to now play a role in their next phase of growth,” Roberts said. “Most importantly, I have seen how their team exemplifies core values that closely align with mine.”
In his new role with Weddle and Sons, Roberts will lead the development of new market segments across the company’s six regional offices and will be involved in creating long-term business development and marketing strategy.
Weddle and Sons, Inc., based in Manhattan, was founded in 1999 and provides residential and commercial roofing services across Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.
Marysville hospital recognized as 5-star facility
Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) in Marysville was recognized as a 5-star facility by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare. This designation only applies to one other hospital of any size (CHI Nebraska Heart, Lincoln), in a 100-mile radius.
Out of 4,500 hospitals in the nation reporting data to CMS and receiving a star rating, only 407 hospitals in the have earned the highest score — the 5-star rating.
“If people want to go out and make choices about who is providing the best care, this is how we know we’re continuing to provide that highest quality of care to our patients,” said Curtis Hawkinson, chief executive officer.
Data is computed based on facility HCAHPS scores, quality scores, patient satisfaction, financial stability, etc., and rankings are updated each quarter. The new 5-star rankings were updated in February 2020.
“The community can be proud of the achievements of their local hospital, both being recognized as a Top 100 critical access hospital for several years running, and now especially for receiving the 5-star rating from CMS to become one of the highest-ranked hospitals of any size in the nation,” Hawkinson said. “I think our patients can be assured we are continually striving for excellence and to provide that top-notch quality of health care locally. Congratulations to all of our staff who strive for excellence each day in their various roles, caring for our patients and helping to make CMH a facility we can all be proud of.”
Other 5-star qualifying facilities in Kansas include AdventHealth Ottawa, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Kansas Heart Hospital (Wichita), Labette Health (Parsons), Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems (Beloit), Newton Medical Center, Providence Medical Center (Kansas City, KS), Saint Luke’s South Hospital (Overland Park), Wesley Medical Center (Wichita).
CivicPlus awarded Stevie® awards
CivicPlus was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year — Technology Industries category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
CivicPlus was also awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year — Technology Industries category. This is the second consecutive year that CivicPlus’ Technical Support Team has earned Stevie honors.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
Agricultural Business Council to honor local leader
The Agricultural Business Council of Kansas will honor Dr. Ralph Richardson of Kansas State University on May 21 at a luncheon in the Chamber Board Room in Kansas City’s historic Union Station. He will receive the council’s highest award, which is the Jay B. Dillingham Award for Agricultural Leadership and Excellence.
Diane Olson of Missouri Farm Bureau will also be recognized along with Richardson.
Richardson served as dean and CEO of the K-State Olathe campus for four years after serving as dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University from 1998-2015. He graduated from Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 1970 and served as a Captain in the United States Army Veterinary Corps for two years. He completed an Internship in small animal medicine and surgery at Purdue University and a residency in small animal internal medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
After a year in private practice in Miami, FL, he returned to Purdue for 22 years. At Kansas State University, Dr. Richardson was instrumental in establishing legislation that provided debt forgiveness to new veterinary graduates who serve the Kansas livestock industry. He was a member of the inaugural Board of Directors of the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, and he facilitated the creation of numerous programs at K-State such as the Beef Cattle Institute, the Center for Vector-borne Diseases, the expansion of the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the building of the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility. Dr. Richardson received the animal health industry’s lifetime achievement award, the Iron Paw Award, in 2015 and the Association of American Veterinary Medical College’s Recognition Lecture award in 2016.
Richardson was active in 4-H and livestock showmanship from grade school through college. Throughout his professional life, he has championed the importance of safe food production, animal welfare, animal health and public health.
The event will be held at the Chamber of Commerce Board Room in Union Station beginning at 11:30 a.m. for networking followed by lunch at noon. Visit www.agbizkc.com for more information and to register to attend.
Wamego teacher using robotic cars through Alms Group grant
Amy Benz, a Wamego School District technology teacher, is using toilet paper roll robotic cars to help her elementary students learn about Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion and basic circuitry.
The Alms Group gave Benz a grant for this project. The batteries, motors, propellers and other hardware are provided by a grant from The Alms Group. The only thing that Benz and her students have to provide are recycled products empty toilet paper rolls, bottle caps and straws.
The second graders wire a simple circuit between a battery and a 3 volt motor and use plastic gears to attach a propeller to propel the toilet paper roll cars.
“There are so many concepts the students will learn with this project,” Benz said in her grant application to The Alms Group. “I want the students to understand how to create a simple circuit. Also, the propeller winds are angles such as a screw, which is one the six simple machines that they will learn later. I would like the students to understand Newton’s three laws of motion.”
Benz teaches technology to students from kindergarten to fifth grade at both Wamego West and Wamego Central Elementary Schools.