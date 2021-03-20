Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes employee
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Brett Crome to senior associate.
Crome joined the firm in 2016 and primarily focuses on tax planning and preparation. He graduated from Bethany College in 2016 with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance.
Outside of work, Crome enjoys fishing, working out, video games and reading.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.
Meadowlark
Hospice recognized for level of care
Meadowlark Hospice has placed in the top 25% in overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending in the Fazzi’s National CAHPS for the fourth year in a row.
The Hospice CAHPS Family Satisfaction Award of Distinction is presented annually to hospice organizations that have demonstrated superior performance in overall family satisfaction results. Meadowlark offers a “Special Kind of Caring” for those in the communities of Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Republic, western Riley and Washington.
“I am incredibly proud of the quality of care we provide our residents, families and communities,” said Amy Burr, director of Meadowlark Hospice. “This is an outstanding recognition of the staff of Meadowlark Hospice and their dedication to end of life care.”
Staff members are specially trained in pain and symptom control-bringing compassionate physical, emotional and social care to a person’s life as sensitively, humanely and honestly as possible. Since 1985, Meadowlark Hospice has been providing comprehensive hospice care for patients and their families in the communities they serve.