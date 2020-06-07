Wamego Health Center recognized for patient safety achievements
Wamego Health Center is among 115 hospitals statewide being recognized for its exemplary achievements to improve patient safety.
The Kansas Healthcare Collaborative (KHC) recognized Kansas hospitals recently at the conclusion of the AHA/HRET Network, a major patient safety initiative spearheaded by the American Hospital Association/Health Research & Educational Trust (AHA/HRET) and coordinated in Kansas by KHC.
Wamego Health Center received the highest achievement recognition for working toward AHA/HRET Network goals set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and preventable readmissions.
“We are pleased to receive this special recognition of our team’s patient-focused efforts to provide the best care possible to those we serve,” said Steve Land, administrator of Wamego Health Center. “Working with the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative and its partners-as well as side-by-side with our peers across the state and with national experts-has provided our team the opportunity to advance patient safety and health outcomes more efficiently and effectively.”
Since October 2016, more than 115 Kansas hospitals have worked collaboratively with KHC to achieve a 20 percent reduction in hospital-acquired conditions and a 12 percent reduction in 30-day hospital readmissions from 2014 baselines.
Participating hospitals placed special focus on reducing patient harm, such as falls, adverse drug events, hospital-acquired infections and pressure injuries. Hospitals also made progress in implementing key strategies for promoting health equity and patient and family engagement.
Hospitals across the state and nation have been working since 2010 to achieve national patient safety goals established by federal agencies. Nationwide, between 2010 and 2015, an estimated 125,000 fewer patients died in a hospital and approximately $22.8 billion in health care costs were saved as a result in reductions in hospital-acquired conditions, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
“We extend our congratulations and gratitude to all the hospitals across Kansas who participated in the AHA/HRET Network,” said KHC Executive Director Allison Peterson DeGroff. “For several years, this community of collaborative peers has inspired and driven each other to excel in leading data-driven quality improvement. It is challenging work-and it is critical work. Each hospital’s incremental changes lead to an exponential impact on the lives of patients and their families.”
The AHA/HRET Network included more than 1,600 hospitals across 34 states and U.S. territories.
McCownGordon Construction
promotes employee
McCownGordon Construction added a market leader to its Manhattan office, promoting Brian Fuemmeler to the new role.
Fuemmeler brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the new position, including nearly six years with McCownGordon. As market leader, Fuemmeler will manage the Manhattan office, working directly with clients and helping to grow the business.
As part of this change, Todd Knight, vice president and business unit leader, will relocate to Wichita later this summer, where he will continue to be heavily involved in providing strategic leadership for both of McCownGordon’s Kansas offices.
“As we continue to grow our company, it made sense for Todd to lead his business unit work from the Wichita office, where we see opportunities to grow throughout the region,” said Ramin Cherafat, chief executive officer. “With Brian leading our Manhattan office and Mitch Binns leading our Wichita office, Todd can focus on strategic growth.”
Knight and Fuemmeler will work together during the next six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth transition for clients and associates in Manhattan.
“Brian brings tremendous expertise and experience to the Manhattan office, having run our Veloxity division for the last couple of years, ” Knight said. “He has already begun to embed himself into the community and I have no doubt he will make an impact on our team, clients and the Manhattan community.”
Fuemmeler’s experience encompasses corporate, K-12, civic, federal, cultural healthcare, science and tech and higher education work. He spent two years as an officer in the United States Army on active duty and served an additional 11 in the Army Reserves/National Guard while starting his construction career.
Fuemmeler earned his B.S. in criminal justice from Washburn University and an A.A.S. in construction management from Metropolitan Community College. He is a member of the International Facilities Management Association and has received numerous awards from the Kansas City Business Journal, AIA and DBIA for his work.
SMH Consultants adds new employee
Ben Burton has joined the team at SMH Consultants as a land acquisition agent. In this role at SMH, Ben will work with public agencies in negotiating, coordinating and acquiring land related to and required for publicly funded projects.
Ben is local to Manhattan and has a history that includes both land development and quality multi-family housing projects. He brings to SMH a foundation of working with government agencies and arranging transactions.
SMH Consultants is a multifaceted civil engineering, landscape architecture, and land surveying company with 31 employees and offices in Manhattan, Dodge City, and Overland Park, Kansas as well as Colorado Springs, Colorado.