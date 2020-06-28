Manhattan Surgical Hospital offers new neuro, spine
surgery services
Manhattan Surgical Hospital is now offering spine surgery as a part of its growing list of surgical specialties. The hospital’s partnership with Stormont Vail Health has resulted in bringing two Cotton O’Neil physicians to Manhattan to regularly hold clinics and complete complex back and spine surgical procedures.
Dr. Matthew J. Wills, M.D., Neurosurgery, and Dr. Michael L. Smith, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery, are two physicians who will be performing back and spine procedures at Manhattan Surgical Hospital.
“We feel this is the first of many opportunities to expand the services available to the region through our new partnership with Stormont Vail Health,” said CEO Chris Stipe. “Local access to specialized neuro and spine surgery is a huge win for Manhattan.”
Both Dr. Wills and Dr. Smith will hold regular clinic office hours on a rotating schedule at the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, at 1600 Charles Place. Call (785) 354-9591 for an appointment.
New Boston
Creative Group wins two international awards
New Boston Creative Group, LLC in Manhattan won an Award of Excellence and an Award of Distinction for print and video work from the 26th Annual Communicator Awards. The work recognized was produced for Kansas Farm Bureau’s Kansas Living magazine (print design) and for the Kansas Energy Program’s educational breakout room trailer (online video).
The Communicator Awards are the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded over two decades ago, The Communicator Awards are an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video and social content in the advertising, corporate communications and public relations industry.
New Boston Creative Group is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency that specializes in website design, digital marketing, and video production. A full listing of its services is available at www.newbostoncreative.com.