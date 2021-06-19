Realty Executives Weis Real Estate announces new realtor
Alex Thompson is a new realtor at Realty Executives Weis Real Estate.
“I have learned many skills through working within this company and have soaked up as much knowledge and skills that I could the past six years,” he said.
Thompson, a Manhattan native, served as executive assistant to Linda Weis at Realty Executives Weis Real Estate for the past six years and recently decided to get his Kansas Real Estate commission license.
“This was very much appealing to me as serving others and helping others is what I enjoy most,” Thompson said.
Thompson has served as a volunteer head coach for four years with Manhattan Parks and Recreation, worked at the Boys and Girls Club in Lawrence as a substitute group leader and was assistant manager at the Radio Shack in Manhattan.
He received a bachelor’s degree in applied sciences of electronic and computer technologies from DeVry University.
Thompson is open to helping new clients buy or sell their homes and other real estate.