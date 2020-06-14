GMCF hires Fees as director of
investment services
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (GMCF) recently added Gary Fees as director of investment services.
“As GMCF continues to grow, Gary will help us expand our scope of services by
working more closely with GMCF fund holders and investment advisors in their
charitable missions,” said Vernon Henricks, GMCF president and chief executive officer. “He brings an extensive relational service style that fits the mission of the community foundation and I am excited to have Gary join our team.”
Fees joins GMCF after working over twenty years with the city of Manhattan,
most recently as city clerk, a position he served since 2001 until his recent retirement. Prior to his work in Manhattan, Gary served as marketing/business manager with Meredith Corporation, Better Homes and Gardens Features in Des Moines, Iowa, and held various positions with the Omaha World-Herald Company at the Huron Plainsman, Huron, SD,and the Kearney Hub, Kearney, Nebraska.
Gary holds a Master’s degree in personal financial planning from Kansas State University and a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Gary is a graduate of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program and earned the designation of master municipal clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Association.
Originally from Nebraska, Gary and his wife, Bronwyn, have called Manhattan home since 1998. They have two grown sons, Isaac and Alex.
GMCF was established in 1999 in Manhattan and has since expanded to serve 15 affiliate community foundations in the region.
CGN Advisors adds financial advisor
CGN Advisors recently added Roxanne Martens as a financial advisor.
Martens is a certified financial planner professional and a NAPFA-Registered financial advisor.
Martens specializes in comprehensive financial planning, with focus areas in retirement planning, education planning, risk management, investment planning, cash flow planning and retirement plan services.
Prior to joining CGN Advisors, Martens was the director of undergraduate programs and an instructor in the personal financial planning program at Kansas State University. While at K-State, Martens taught many of the courses within the CFP Board Registered Program.
She also spent time serving as an academic advisor, as the faculty advisor for the financial planning challenge student teams, and gave invited presentations as a presidential lecture series lecturer.
Martens has also served on the Board of Directors for the Financial Planning Association of Greater Kansas City. Roxanne holds both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Kansas State University.
CGN Advisors is an office of Garrett Investment Advisors, LLC, a locally-owned fee-only financial planning and investment management firm at 1107 Hylton Heights Rd. in Manhattan.