Pawnee Mental Health Services
receives $40k grant
Caroline Peine Charitable Foundation recently awarded Pawnee Mental Health Services a $40,000 grant toward purchasing laptops for Pawnee’s Adult Rehabilitation Services (ARS) and Youth Rehabilitation Services (YRS) staff members in Manhattan.
This mobile resource will allow Pawnee staff to serve more clients and enable remote service delivery when needed. It will also allow implementation of concurrent documentation, a practice that engages the client and clinician in documenting progress and goals.
“We are very grateful to the Caroline Peine Charitable Foundation for this generous grant,” said Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. “The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the critical need to be able to deliver health care services remotely when needed. This grant will significantly improve our efficiency and effectiveness in serving our ARS and YRS clients.”
Caroline Peine, a native of Manhattan, served for many years as assistant dean of students at Kansas State University. Before her death she established the charitable fund that bears her name to improve the quality of life in Manhattan, the community of Keats and to benefit the Konza Prairie.
Pawnee announces promotion
Pawnee Mental Health recently promoted Bruce Johnson to director of crisis services. Johnson is a Kansas Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist. Johnson joined Pawnee Mental Health Services in October 2018 as manager of the crisis stabilization services project.
The 11-bed unit opened in November of 2019. Under his guidance the unit currently runs at near capacity on a regular basis. The crisis stabilization unit operates every day of the year to provide assistance to the citizens in all of 10 counties that Pawnee covers in north central Kansas.
Johnson was named Pawnee’s Employee of the Month in August 2019.
He previously served as the clinical director of psychiatric services for St. Johns Hospital in Leavenworth and clinical services director at HCA hospitals in Kansas City. He was also the director of emergency services for the Menninger Clinic, Kansas City operations. Johnson also served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the US Navy.
Johnson received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and graduate degree from Avila University. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area and has three children and three grandchildren.
Pawnee Mental Health adds
employee
Pawnee Mental Health recently added Jerusha Muniu, APRN, to its medical services department.
Muniu earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts, and a master of science psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP-BC) from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Upon completion of her degree she was recognized as an advance practice registered nurse, who specializes in the delivery of medical care for clients with mental health needs.
For the past 10 years, Muniu worked as a registered nurse providing psychiatric mental health care for Texas Heath Resources.
Muniu will be providing services in Pawnee’s offices in Manhattan and Junction City. Please call 785-587-4300 to schedule an appointment.
Doctor retiring from Pawnee
Mental Health
Pawnee Mental Health recently announced the retirement of Dr. Padma Lassi, medical director, of the past 13 years.
She is a graduate of Liaquat Medical College in Pakistan. Dr. Lassi is board certified (American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology) and is a member of the Kansas Medical Society. Her specialties have included child and adolescent work, ADHD, bipolar disorder, clinical depression, sleep disorders, major depression and schizophrenia. Dr. Lassi’s children and her husband are also in the medical field.