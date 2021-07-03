Manhattan resident honored as wildlife volunteer of the year
Laura Mendenhall of the Kansas Wildlife Federation was named volunteer of the year by the National Wildlife Federation. The award recognizes Mendenhall’s service in growing the Kansas Wildlife Federation’s programming and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities.
“I am incredibly honored to receive this award and indebted to the team in Kansas and at the National Wildlife Federation who have inspired and mentored me the last several years,” Mendenhall said. “We are doing great things for conservation here in Kansas and this award will only inspire and motivate us to do more.”
Mendenhall, a Manhattan resident, is a conservationist. She has worked as a biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for nine years and has served as the Kansas Wildlife Federation’s board president since 2018.
Additionally, Mendenhall has supported the National Wildlife Federation by establishing a profit-share Certified Wildlife Habitat program in which Kansas Wildlife Federation receives part of certification proceeds, creating partnerships with other conservation organizations and serving on the National Wildlife Federation Transforming Wildlife Conservation Caucus.
The National Conservation Affiliate Volunteer of the Year Award honors affiliate volunteers who give their time, talents and service to support the conservation efforts of the federation. The ceremony took place virtually during the National Wildlife Federation’s annual meeting and 85th annual anniversary celebration.
Pawnee adds new recovery therapist
Pawnee Mental Health has hired Sophia Leno, LPC as a recovery therapist working in Manhattan.
She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Missouri – KC before coming to Kansas State University to receive her master’s in school counseling. As a school counselor, Leno previously worked for USD 207 and USD 475, where she provided individual and group counseling, character education and deployment support for military families.
Leno is available for appointments by calling 785-243-4300. Pawnee Mental Health offers a range of appointment options to fit the needs of clients including in person in our office, teletherapy by phone or televideo therapy.
Founded in 1956, Pawnee Mental Health Services is a private, not-for-profit community mental health center, one of 26 in the state. Pawnee provides a full range of mental health and substance use recovery services for adults, adolescents and children in ten northeast Kansas counties.
Local artist accepted into international art exhibition
Artist Sherry Haar of Manhattan will have pieces on display at the The Handweavers Guild of America’s Small Expressions art exhibit at the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner, Washington. The exhibit opened in June and runs until August. The exhibit features over 30 artists from around the world.