Pawnee receives grants to help during COVID-19 pandemic
Pawnee Mental Health Services has received several grants recently from private and community foundations to assist the agency with the impact of COVID-19.
The Deihl Community Grant Program of Manhattan awarded a grant of $14,988 to Pawnee. This grant will ensure access to Pawnee Mental Health’s outpatient substance use treatment groups through televideo capabilities. With the grant money, Pawnee will invest in laptops for the substance use clinicians and iPads that may be loaned to clients who do not have computer access.
Pawnee will also invest in upgraded curriculum resources for the outpatient groups. The Deihl fund is administered by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to support the late Lincoln and Dorothy Deihl’s designated interests in the arts, youth and basic human needs in the Manhattan community.
Pawnee received a grant of $12,829 from the Community Disaster Recovery Fund for COVID-19, which is also administered by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. This grant was awarded to purchase laptops to enable therapists in Pawnee’s Manhattan offices to provide telehealth services as needed and to provide adequate disinfecting and protective supplies.
Although Pawnee Mental Health re-opened for in-person services early in July, Pawnee will continue to provide telehealth services to those clients who need or request it due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
The Evergy energy corporation awarded a COVID-19 Emergency Grant of $2,500 to purchase laptops to enable therapists in Pawnee’s Junction City offices to provide telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pawnee also received a Mini-Disaster Relief Grant of $1,500 from the Solomon Valley Community Foundation. This grant will provide cleaning and disinfecting supplies to be used in the Mitchell County office in Beloit and help defray a matching requirement for a USDA distance learning and technology grant to enhance telehealth capabilities in Mitchell County.
“We are very grateful to these foundations for their generosity,” said Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. “The generosity of the Deihl Foundation, the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, Evergy and the Solomon Valley Community Foundation is making it possible for us to safely meet our clients’ needs. We are committed to serving both our existing and new clients with vital mental health services during this difficult and challenging time.”