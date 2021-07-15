New Boston
Creative Group wins award
New Boston Creative Group, LLC won a Gold Award for content and design work from the 2021 Aster Awards. The work recognized was a series of targeted informational handouts produced for Meadowlark.
The Aster Awards is one of the largest international competitions for marketing and advertising in the healthcare industry. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, message production quality and overall appeal and execution.
Wamego Hospital
Foundation receives donation
Following a donation from the Dick and Pinky Barker Estate, the Wamego Health Center can upgrade equipment and facilities.
In 2013, a $300,000 initial donation from the Dick and Pinky Barker Estate jumpstarted the Wamego Hospital Foundation capital fundraising campaign to fund the expansion and renovation of the Wamego Health Center.
Pinky Barker Charitable Account gifted almost $30,000 to the local hospital as well.
The initial donation expanded the emergency room and updated patient rooms in the 200 and 300 hallways to private rooms, added a new cardiac rehab department, added new Spacelab equipment and upgraded technology to 3D mammography,
“Dick and Pinky’s generosity truly demonstrates the gift of giving,” said Tina Rockhold, Wamego Hospital Foundation development director.