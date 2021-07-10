Kansas 4-H hosts Discovery Days for 100+ youth
More than 100 Kansas 4-H Youth attended Discovery Days last month.
Discovery Days, a 4-H program for career exploration, used a blended learning platform in June, offering interactive virtual sessions about college readiness and industry engagement during the event.
This year, Kansas 4-H partnered with the Kansas Department of Agriculture to reach more 4-H members through volunteer engagement in virtual sessions and by providing funds for career exploration curriculum and kits for participants.
“The future of Kansas agriculture will rely on a talented, accomplished workforce, and we know from experience that the skills learned in 4-H help youth develop into the leaders and citizens who will make up the backbone of that future,” said Mike Beam, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture.
In addition to the philanthropic partnership with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas 4-H expanded the academic partnership with Kansas State University to include teaching and learning partners from all nine colleges, the Staley School of Leadership Studies and the Career Center.
Discovery Days will resume in-person at the K-State’s Manhattan campus in 2022, said Wade Weber, 4-H program leader.