Riley County hires first public
information officer
Alice Massimi is the new public information officer for Riley County.
Massimi, who started Jan. 12, comes from Washington, D.C. She has almost 20 years of experience in the communications field.
This is a new position at Riley County. As public information officer, Massimi will coordinate and manage public affairs programs across Riley County departments as well as provide information and updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are confident she will consistently help tell Riley County’s story and inform people throughout our county,” said Rich Vargo, county clerk.
Before coming to Riley County, Massimi was the executive producer of Connecting Vets, a Radio.com company focused on providing news and resources for the veteran community.
She has a master’s degree in strategic communications from American University. Massimi hold a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego. Massimi also has a professional certificate in social media management from Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies.
“I am passionate about people and helping to connect them to the information they need,” Massimi said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Riley County through crisis and daily communication.”
Massimi replaces Vivienne Uccello, public information officer for the city of Manhattan. Uccello helped the county with the coronavirus pandemic response before returning to her full-time duties at the city.
Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes employee
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Jacob Kujath to manager.
Kujath has worked at SGA since January 2017. He is a certified fraud examiner and specializes in audits for local governments and not-for-profit organizations. He is also QuickBooks certified.
Originally from Seattle, Kujath began his career serving in the U.S. Army for five years. He completed his education at Kansas State University, earning his bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and finance. He graduated from K-State with his master’s of accountancy in December 2017. In his free time, Kujath enjoys golfing, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.