Pawnee Mental Health has recently made changes in its leadership staff.
Becky Woodward has been promoted to chief clinical officer. In this role, Woodward will be responsible for supervision of all clinical program directors, as well as administrative supervision and support of Pawnee’s medical programs. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both in social work, from the University of Kansas. She has been with Pawnee for more than 10 years and previously served as therapy and recovery services director.
Jurdene Coleman has been promoted to therapy and recovery services director. She will be responsible for overseeing all therapy and recovery services staff and programs in Pawnee’s 10-county service area. Coleman received her bachelor’s in psychology and master’s in family studies and human services from Kent State University. She joined Pawnee in 2014 as an outpatient therapist and previously served as eastern therapy and recovery services.
Peter Taulbee has been named interim director of medical services. Taulbee will oversee all medical services staff throughout the service areas. Taulbee received his bachelor’s in nursing from William Jewell College and his master’s and Ph.D of Nursing at University of Kansas Medical Center. Pawnee provides services such as medical evaluations, medication management, and telemedicine services for children, teens and adults.
Founded in 1956, Pawnee Mental Health Services is a private, not-for-profit community mental health center, one of 26 in the state. Pawnee provides a full range of mental health, substance use recovery, and crisis services for residents of Manhattan and 10 north central Kansas counties. Approximately 7,000 adults, adolescents, and children are served annually.