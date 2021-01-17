Varney & Associates announces
promotions
Local accounting firm Varney & Associates has promoted seven employees.
Kristie Henry, Taylor Penick, Veronica Sims, Tiffany Cutting, Madison Haug, Taylor Oliver and Viola Straley all received promotions.
Henry, Penick and Sims stepped into senior manager roles. Cutting was promoted to manager. Haug and Oliver are now senior accountants. Straley stepped into the staff accountant role.
Henry joined the Varney team in 2013. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting and a master of accountancy from Kansas State University. She is a certified public accountant.
Penick began working at Varney & Associates in 2014. He received his bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from K-State. He is a certified public accountant and is a member of AICPA and the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Sims joined the Varney team in 2016 and graduated from K-State with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of accountancy. Sims is a certified public accountant as well.
Cutting has more than 20 years of accounting experience and joined the Varney team in 2019. She also received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from K-State.
In 2018, Varney & Associates hired Haug, who is a K-State graduate with a degree in accounting.
Oliver, who graduated from K-State with an accounting degree and master’s degree in accounting, joined Varney & Associates in 2018 as well.
Straley joined the team in 2018 and has over 20 years of accounting experience. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas.
Varney & Associates adds employee
Varney & Associates has hired Kristina Weeden, CPA, as a manager.
She has 12 years of accounting and agribusiness experience prior to joining the Varney team. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and agribusiness from Kansas State University. Weeden has been a certified public accountant for 11 years. She is a member of the firm’s tax team with a focus on farmers, ranchers and agribusiness clients, preparing individual and business tax returns, financial statements and tax planning.
Riley County
appraiser serving as IAAO president
Riley County assessor and appraiser Greg McHenry will be the president of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) this year. He assumed the role Jan. 1. As president, McHenry acts as chair of the board of directors and presides at all meetings. McHenry served as president-elect in 2020 and vice president in 2019 He served on the board of directors from 2015 to 2017.
Pawnee promotes employee
Pawnee Mental Health has promoted Adam Johnson to recovery services manager.
Johnson has been with Pawnee since May 2007. During this time, he has worked with the Youth Recovery Services Program as a case manager, a therapist in the recovery services program and outpatient program.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, a master’s degree from Washburn University, and completed his clinical social work license in 2013. He grew up in a number of locations across the state of Kansas and graduated from Wamego High School. He lives in Manhattan with his wife and two sons. He is a resident of Manhattan with his wife and two sons.