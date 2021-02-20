Buckeye Insurance Group recognizes Copeland Insurance Agency
Copeland Insurance Agency has achieved preferred agency status for 2021 from Buckeye Insurance Group.
Buckeye Insurance Group, based in Piqua, Ohio, provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Logan Winter, CPA to supervising senior associate.
Winter joined the firm in 2017 and is responsible for tax and accounting services for individuals, partnerships and S-corporations. He graduated from William Jewell College in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting. He earned his master’s of degree accountancy from Kansas State University in 2017.
Outside of his time at the firm, Winter serves on the Manhattan Young Professionals Committee and is a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.
UScellular
announces
promotion
UScellular has promoted Joe Cabrera of Manhattan to director of retail sales and operations for Kansas.
In this role, Cabrera is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics. Cabrera has lived in the region for 10 years and has 25 years of both wireless and sales experience.
Cabrera most recently held the position of director of centralized operations services for Uscellular. He began his career with the company as regional manager – financial planning & analysis. He graduated with a degree in accounting from Texas A&M University – Kingsville.