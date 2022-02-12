Pawnee Mental Health has promoted three employees to new positions.
Brynne Haverkamp is the new crisis director in Manhattan. In this role, she will oversee all aspects of mental health crisis management, including overseeing the Crisis Stabilization Unit.
Haverkamp started as an intern in the crisis department in August 2015. She worked in the outpatient therapy program from August 2016 through January 2018 until she accepted the position of mental health co-responder for the Riley County Police Department.
Bruce Johnson, the previous crisis director, has been promoted to director of strategic initiatives.
In Johnson’s role as crisis director, he was integral in opening the Crisis Stabilization Unit in Manhattan, which provides 24/7 support for community members in mental health or substance crises across Pawnee’s 10-county region. In his new role, Johnson will work to recruit and develop training programs for recent therapy and social work graduates. His role will assist Pawnee as a community mental health center in developing initiatives to help Pawnee expand services and support the community.
Nicole Gonzalez was recently promoted to eastern mental health supervisor.
She joined Pawnee in 2019 as a therapist. In her new role as supervisor for the eastern region, Gonzalez will oversee therapists in Riley, Pottawatomie and Marshall counties. Her leadership will allow Pawnee to continue strengthening mental health therapy services in the region.
Founded in 1956, Pawnee Mental Health Services is a private, not-for-profit community mental health center, one of 26 in the state. Pawnee provides a full range of mental health and substance use recovery services for adults, adolescents and children in 10 northeast Kansas counties. In fiscal year 2020, Pawnee served over 6,000 adults and children.