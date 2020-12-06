Leadership Manhattan class of 2021 announced
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Manhattan Board has announced the 2021 Class of Leadership Manhattan.
The following people are 2021 graduates:
- Cole Bachamp, The Trust Company
- Diane Born, Varney and Associates
- Cade Dover, Evergy
- Bobbi French, G. Thomas Jewelers
- Bernie Haney, Colbert Hills
- Hannah Illies, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Marc Kent, ERA High Pointe Realty
- Kelly Keogh, No Stone Unturned
- Josh Kyle, Riley County Police Department
- Kevin Lull, Intrust Bank
- Roxanne Martens, CGN Advisors
- Jill Mason-Schneider, Midwest Dream Car Collection
- Maci Mishler, Kansas Medicare Advisors
- Brock Needham, Landmark Bank
- Ashley O’Haver, Manhattan Catholic Schools
- Jill Sherman, McCown Gordon Construction
Creche earns NAEYC accreditation
Creche Day School in Grand Mere Village has earned another five-year accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
To earn this accreditation, Creche went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the ten program standards, officials said. Officials said less than 10% of all child care centers, preschools and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.
YES!, YIC Funds award grants to Pawnee Mental Health Services
Pawnee Mental Health Services has received grants from the YES! and YIC Funds, both administered by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
The YES! grant of $10,500 provides funds to purchase and implement the Why Try and Resilience for Youth curriculums. These curriculums are online learning modules, tailored to youth who are at-risk and high-risk. YES! stands for Youth Empowerment for Success.
The YIC grant of $2,700 will provide funding for youth in the after-school therapy groups to participate in community activities and outings. Youth Impacting Community (YIC) is a youth philanthropy board that funds projects initiated by youth, projects that will directly benefit children and youth, and projects designed by, implemented by or involving children or youth.
“Our clinicians work diligently with children and teens to develop coping skills and behaviors that will help them better manage the symptoms of their mental illnesses and function more productively within their families, schools and community,” said Robbin Cole, executive director at Pawnee. “These generous grants will give our staff more tools to work with as we serve these young people.”