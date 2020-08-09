Cornerstone
celebrates 40 years
Cornerstone Counseling is celebrating its 40th year of providing mental health care to Manhattan and surrounding communities in Northeast Kansas.
Dr. Judson Swihart, LSCSW, established the original parent company of Cornerstone Family Counseling in California as a nonprofit research group with a counseling division on Aug. 5, 1980.
Shortly after becoming incorporated, Dr. Swihart moved from California to Kansas and continued research on creating healthy families and offered counseling services while teaching at Kansas State University.
Over the past 40 years, Cornerstone has grown and now serves Manhattan and Northeast Kansas. Managed by Michael Welsh, PsyD, as the executive director, Cornerstone has 11 providers on staff. Last year Cornerstone provided over 6,000 hours of therapy.
In 2019, Cornerstone purchased the adjacent property and originally had plans to completely remodel the structure and use it as an extension of current offices. Still, after BBN Architects completed a property masterplan, Cornerstone plans to use the adjoining property to build an addition to the existing building, doubling the facility and increasing the number of providers and services offered.
Sink, Gordon &
Associates promotes employee
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP, has promoted Travis Marfield, CPA to managing director.
Marfield joined the firm in January 2010. He advises clients on business and individual tax, trust and estate tax, and is a certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor.
A two-time K-State graduate, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2008 and Master of Accountancy in 2009.
Marfield is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and serves on the Board of Directors for the Public Accountants Association of Kansas.
ESB Financial selects Manhattan Market president
ESB Financial and its Board of Directors have selected Gavin Schmidt as the new Manhattan Market president.
Schmidt is a lifelong Kansas resident, a Manhattan citizen of 14 years and a Kansas State University graduate. He has been a part of the ESB Financial family since 2015, most recently serving as vice-president of commercial lending.
Schmidt is locally involved with the Greater Manhattan Community Foundations’ Young Trustee Program, including being a co-chair in 2017-2018, was a 2016 Graduate of Leadership Manhattan and is currently studying in the Graduate School of Banking-University of Colorado.
He and his wife Mandi welcomed their first child Cameron Blake earlier this year.