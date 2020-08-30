FHRLP class of 2020-21 selected
The board of directors for the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has announced the members of the 2020-21 class offering. Class members were introduced to one another during a Zoom conference meeting Aug. 27.
Sessions for the selected class members are held throughout the region with orientation beginning in Junction City in three weeks. The sessions follow every three weeks with graduation in February.
FHRLP has downsized the class for social distancing reasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. {span}FHRLP will follow all health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.{/span}
Each participant will learn more about the region and will meet the present and future leaders of surrounding communities. The 2020-21 class members live within or work at Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties.
- Hope Barber — Manhattan, Management Program Analyst, USAG
- Zach Bayless — Manhattan, Recreation Supervisor for Arts & Humanities, City of Manhattan Parks & Recreation
- Tara Claussen — Manhattan, CEO/Director, Konza United Way
- Kevin Dickerson — Riley, Facilities Director, Corvias Property Management
- Paul Eichem — Wamego, Sales Coordinator, Purple Wave Auction
- Aubrey Evans — Dwight, District Manager, Riley County Conservation District
- Florence Ewing — Junction City, Leasing Consultant, Corvias
- Fanny Fang — Manhattan, Owner/Partner, Asian Market LLC
- Ben Fisher — Manhattan, Air Traffic Controller, DPTMS Air Traffic Control at USAG Fort Riley
- Pamela Green Nealey — Manhattan, Director of Operations, Boys and Girls Club of Manhatta
- Aaron Harrop — Manhattan, ASAP Program Manager, US Army DHR, Fort Riley
- Julia Henning –Manhattan, Medical Marketing and Outreach Specialist, HR Div., Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley
- Sarah Keatley -Wamego, Alumni Events and Affairs Coordinator, KSU College of Veterinary Medicine;
- Larry Maxwell – Manhattan; Assistant Inventory Coordinator, Corvias
- Tammy Melton — Junction City, City Clerk, Junction City
- Jeff Miller — Manhattan, Restaurant General Manager, McAlister’s Deli
- Tim Morgan — Chapman, Lead Physical Security Specialist, Directorate of Emergency Services, Fort Riley;
- Dawn Munger — Manhattan, Museum Curator of Collections, Riley County Historical Museum
- Michael Solida — Wamego, Customer Solutions Manager, EVERGY
- Mariah Wheaton — Junction City, Guest Experience Director, Rock Spring 4-H Center
- Levi Whitebread — Junction City, Sergeant, Junction City/GE Co. Drug Operations Group, JC Police Department;
- Sharonté E. Williams – Junction City, Assistant State Conservationist for Programs, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service
Doctor establishes Kansas Aviation Medicine
Dr. Bradley K. Harrison, MD, of Manhattan Primary Care, has founded Kansas Aviation Medicine.
Harrison is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner (AME), and is able to perform examinations for all classes, first, second, and third (air transport pilot, commercial and private) of flight physicals.
Harrison is also a HIMS (Human Intervention Motivation Study) Aviation Medical Examiner, specially trained in evaluating aviators for substance- or alcohol-related conditions, mental health conditions and complex medical problems.
Kansas Aviation Medicine will initially operate out of Manhattan Primary Care’s current office in the Manhattan Medical Center’s Building A, Suite 211 on the corner of College Avenue and Claflin Road. For new patient information or to set up an appointment, please call 785-320-5000 or visit the website at KansasAviationMedicine.com.