Ryan & Sons
Realtors adds
new agent
Ryan & Sons Realtors had added Julie Kiracofe as a newly licensed real estate agent within the office.
Kiracofe has previously worked for Prairiewood Retreat selling wedding packages and coordinating reservations for the company’s various hospitality venues as well as working at Bellus Academy in Admissions and Outreach.
Kiracode is a lifelong Kansas resident and a graduate of Kansas State University.
Along with her husband, Kent, they have raised their children and made Manhattan their home for over 21 years. Kiracofe is excited to join Ryan & Sons Realtors. She said she looks forward to helping match families with their perfect home.
Ryan & Sons Realtors was founded in 1965 by Jim Ryan, Sr.