New Boston
Creative Group wins awards
New Boston Creative Group, LLC won a platinum award, two gold awards and an honorable mention for content, design and work from the 14th Annual Hermes Creative Awards.
The work recognized was produced for Kansas Farm Food Connection (content writing), Kansas Farm Bureau’s Kansas Living magazine (print design) and Meadowlark (video production).
The Hermes Creative Awards honor creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media.
Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work on traditional and digital platforms. Competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing and communication programs.
New Boston Creative Group is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency that specializes in website design, digital marketing, and video production. A full listing of its services is available at newbostoncreative.com.