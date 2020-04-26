Sink, Gordon &
Associates
promotes Stohs
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates, LLP has promoted Sara Stohs to staff accountant.
Stohs joined the firm in 2013 and primarily focuses on payroll, sales tax, accounting services, monthly bookkeeping and customer service. She graduated from Kansas State University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in finance.
Stohs attends St. John’s Catholic Church and is an active member of the Altar Society. She enjoys spending time with her family, helping her husband on the farm and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition and productivity.
Central National Bank introduces retail field manager
Central National Bank recently promoted Brenya Skaggs to retail field manager.
Skaggs has worked for the bank for seven years, most recently as the manager of the customer contact center, which focuses primarily on assisting customers through the bank’s digital channels.
“Brenya has worked for me, in some capacity, since her start at Central,” said John Legg, regional manager. “I saw her potential as a manager early on and have enjoyed helping her build those skills over the years. She’s not only an excellent manager, but is great with our customers and Manhattan is lucky to have her coming back to the team.”
Skaggs is 2018 graduate of the Schools of Banking Fundamentals program through the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.
She has also completed Advance Schools year one and two and is planning to start the graduate program in 2021. Skaggs began working for Central National Bank in Manhattan, where she transitioned to the manager of the location at the Lawrence Walmart Supercenter in 2015.
Her transition to customer contact center manager brought her back to the area, but she found she missed the day-to-day interactions with customers at the branch level.
“I love working at Central National Bank and am pleased to have spent much of my time here in several different capacities,” Skaggs said. “The time I have spent in the contact center will enable me to better assist customers with questions related to our digital products.”
Skaggs was born and raised in Dodge City. She loves spending as much time as possible with her two dogs and is family-oriented.