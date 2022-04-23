Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates LLP (SGA) has promoted Marne Fischer to director of human resources of the firm’s Manhattan office.
Fischer joined the SGA team in 2018 and has more than 25 years of experience in the accounting industry. Her primary responsibilities include human resource duties, which will expand in her new position. Fischer graduated from Washburn University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1991. A fan of cinema, she enjoys watching movies outside of work, as well as spending time with her family.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition, and productivity.
Linda Cook receives Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award
Linda Cook has been named as the recipient of the 2022 Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award at the organization’s 2022 graduation ceremonies April 19. Cook recently retired from Kansas State University where she served as the chief of staff to the president and is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Manhattan.
At each year’s graduation ceremony, the Lyle Butler Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes one leadership program alumnus for exemplary community service. Tom Phillips, the 2021 recipient, explained how the selection committee “looked at Lyle Butler’s body of work and how he approached being a leader in Manhattan” when making the selection.
As chief of staff at Kansas State, Cook served as a member of the president’s cabinet helping lead and coordinate community affairs for K-State, representing the president’s office on issues related to the economic development initiatives for the city of Manhattan and Riley County.
She also serves on boards for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, Flint Hills Regional Council Landon Lecture Series and K-State Alumni Association.
The Leadership Manhattan ceremony held April 19 concludes the program for 20 graduates. The four-month program — presented by Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce — includes sessions on state and local government, community awareness and Manhattan’s economy.