Governor
announces local
appointment
to Kansas Water Authority
Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Dr. Jean Steiner of Manhattan to the Kansas Water Authority.
The water authority advises the governor, the Legislature and the director of the Kansas Water Office (KWO) on water policy issues — including the approval of the Kansas Water Plan and revisions, federal contracts, administration regulations and legislation proposed by the KWO.
“The water authority relies on members with a strong knowledge of water-related issues in Kansas,” Kelly said. “Dr. Steiner’s career and significant scientific knowledge of agronomy, soil sciences and water conservation in Kansas as well as her experiences in other states make her an ideal appointee for the Kansas Water Authority.”
Steiner is an adjunct professor at Kansas State University. Steiner received a Ph.D. from K-State in agronomy and agroclimatology, and a degree in geology from Cornell College.
She is the former director of USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Grazinglands Research Lab in Oklahoma, former center director at USDA ARS in Georgia, former senior science coordinator in the Department of Animal and Rangeland Sciences at New Mexico State University, as well as a member of the American Society of Agronomy, Soil Sciences Society of America, Soil and Water Conservation Society and American Society for the Advancement of Science.
K-State professor wins KPC awards
Gloria Freeland, assistant professor in the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications, recently won two awards from the 2020 Kansas Professional Communicators annual contest.
She won a first-place in the “general columns” category for her online weekly “Kansas Snapshots” column, which she has written since late 2001. The entries were “These are something” and “Buxton” About her columns, the judge said, “Your skill as a writer is so evident in ‘These are something’ as you weave seemingly insignificant items into a tapestry of joy. ‘Buxton’ is a delightful look at history and your family’s place in it. Your skills in research are highlighted in this column. Very well done!”
All first-place entries in Kansas moved on for judging at the national level. Those awards will be announced at the National Federation of Press Women conference in June in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
She also won a second-place for her history article, “Valentine’s greetings, then and now,” published in The Manhattan Mercury. The judge commented, “An interesting look back at a fun holiday. A great way to expose the community to items in the historical museum’s collections.”