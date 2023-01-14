Chamber
announces local ‘15 under 40’ winners
The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce have released the inaugural 15 under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities.
Winners of this year’s 15 under 40 were recognized at a special reception Thursday at the Manhattan Conference Center.
Here are the 2023 winners:
- Doug Barrett
- Summer Ott Dierks
- Sheila Ellis-Glasper
- Casie Hartwich
- Marc Kent
- Blade Mages
- Catherine McKinley
- Tammy Melton
- Jayme Minton
- Weston Moody
- Rebecca Robinson
- Kate Ryan
- Jeff Sackrider
- Katie Seay
- Ashley Urban
“We are incredibly honored to recognize such a distinguished group for our inaugural 15 under 40 class,” Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Our membership has been committed to engaging young professionals for the past several years and we feel very strongly that one way to engage is to recognize achievement.”
Winners were nominated from Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties. Nominees were then asked to complete an application that outlined their achievements in their profession as well as work in the community.
From the nearly 100 nominees and over 50 applicants, an appointed committee selected the final 15.
“While we knew we had a number of accomplished YP’s in the region, even we were a bit surprised by the level of achievement from this year’s winners,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to honor these 15 individuals at the Regional Leader’s Retreat and look forward to continuing to recognize our top young professionals in the coming years.”
To be eligible for nomination, individuals had to be over the age of 18 and under the age of 40 as of Nov. 30; be employed in the greater Manhattan region; and exhibit qualities expressed in the 15 Under 40 criteria, including being an up-and-coming star in their profession, leadership and community service.
Sink, Gordon
promotes senior associate
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates LLP (SGA) has promoted Lauren Lane to senior associate in the firm’s Manhattan office.
Lane joined the SGA team in 2021 while finishing her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from Kansas State University. Outside of work, she enjoys sports, especially when cheering on her younger siblings.
Sink, Gordon & Associates determines promotions based on a number of factors, including technical ability, quality of work, leadership, supervision, new client acquisition, and productivity.
Stonecreek
physician completes yearlong program
Dr. Melissa Rosso recently completed a yearlong certificate program from the American Academy of Family Physicians called “Leading Physician Well-being.”
Rosso, who practices at Stonecreek Family Physicians, was one of 120 physicians selected from a national pool to participate in this program, which was created to provide leadership development, training in physician well-being advocacy, and performance improvement skill-building.
They developed a project called “Finding Joy Through a Shared Mission” and presented this to their peers in a final project showcase in November.