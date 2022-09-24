Carlson Irvin- Parkview Funeral Home adds to staff
Mike and Helen Carlson of Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home announced Reverend Lewis O. Smith Sr. has joined its staff. Lewis is enrolled at the Kansas City Community College, in the Studies of Mortuary Science.
Lewis served in the United States Army from March 1973 to March 1993, working in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. Lewis retired from the Army on March 31, 1993, after completing 20 years of service. During his time of service, he traveled throughout the United States and other countries. He was with the 1st Military Police Company, 716th Military Police Battalion 1st Infantry Division in Desert Storm/Desert Shield. Lewis is a recipient of the Bronze Star and The Meritorious Service Medal.
In 1991, Lewis became a Pastor, and, in that year, he was certified as a Licensed Pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Abilene, Kansas. Three years later, he became an Associate Pastor of Visitation with Emmanuel United Methodist Church for approximately one year. At that time, Lewis went to the Carlton 1st Baptist Church as Senior Pastor and officiated from 1994 until 1998. During this time, he attended Manhattan Christian College and graduated in May 1996 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Ethics, and a Bi-Vocational Pastor with an area of expertise working with young children and young adults.
Lewis served in the United Methodist Church from 1998 through 2007. He attended Saint Paul School of Theology and graduated from the United Methodist Course of Study in January 2007. In 2003, he was elected to a four-year term as City Commissioner for the City of Parsons, Kansas. Lewis served as Mayor of the City of Parsons from 2006-2007. From 2004 to 2007, Lewis was a Chaplain for Hospice of Kansas in Parsons. Lewis currently presides as the Pastor of the Manhattan First Free Methodist Church in Manhattan and has been since June 6, 2010.
Sink, Gordon
promotes CPA
to senior manager
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon & Associates has promoted Jenna Weber, CPA, to senior manager in the firm’s Manhattan office.
Weber joined the SGA team in 2018, and her primary responsibilities include tax planning and preparation. Weber graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor of business administration in accounting in 2016 and a master of business administration with an accounting emphasis in 2017. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Kansas Society of CPAs. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, cooking, baking, and exploring the countryside.