The Manhattan city government’s Biosolids Management Program was recognized as the biosolids program of the year in Kansas for 2022 during the Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas American Water Works Association’s 13th annual joint water and wastewater conference.
This is the second consecutive year the biosolids management program has received this award. Overall, the program has received the award five out of the last 12 years — 2010, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2022.
“This award could not have been accomplished without the support of the elected City Commissioners and the City Manager’s office for their tough decision to purchase the needed land resources for the City’s Biosolids Management Program despite the difficult budget challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Environmental Compliance Manager Abdu Durar said in a written statement.
In 2021, the city generated approximately 3.1 dry tons of wastewater solids (biosolids) per day from the treatment process or approximately 1,135 dry tons per year. The biosolids management program developed a sludge management plan approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
In 2021, biosolids volume was reduced to 13.2 million gallons and compared with a peak volume of 31.1 million gallons in 1997. The city’s biosolids management program has increased the amount of land available for biosolids application from 120 acres in 1995 to 600 acres in 2022.
Durar said in the last few years, difficult decisions were made regarding the biosolids management program, most importantly the purchase of leased and new farmland to meet current and future biosolids management needs.