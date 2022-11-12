Discovery Center hires volunteer
coordinator
The Flint Hills Discovery Center has hired Mary Preston as a part-time volunteer coordinator. Preston is responsible for the ongoing recruitment, training and management of volunteers and the volunteer program.
Volunteers assist in all aspects of the FHDC, including serving as greeters, interpreters, tour guides, exhibit installers, animal care specialists, and gift shop assistants. Volunteers work during normal open hours as well as for special events and education programs throughout the year.
Preston is a newcomer to Manhattan and has been exploring the aspects of the city.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mary onto our teams as the volunteer coordinator,” said Sall Dreher, curator of education. “With her years of experience in volunteering, being a docent, and her love for people and the Flint Hills, Mary is a wonderful fit for our team.”
Preston has a bachelor’s degree in human relations from Mid-America Nazarene University and a master certificate in project management from George Washington University. Prior to joining the Flint Hills Discovery Center, she was senior IT manager for Sprint and H&R Block and a ministry director at a large church in Arizona.
Preston is married and has two daughters/sons-in-law and three grown grandchildren. She hopes to be a permanent Manhattan resident by March when her house is move-in ready.
New Boston Creative Group employee
becomes part-owner
Shawn Dryden, a long time employee of New Boston Creative Group, will become an owner of the the company starting Jan. 1.
Dryden, current director of web and creative development, has been with the marketing and communications business since 2008 and is an active member of the Manhattan Optimist Club.
“This is a terrific opportunity for me. I’ve been a New Bostonian for a long time now, and I’m looking forward to serving this business and our clients in an even more strategic way,” Dryden said.
Lisa Sisley, one of the founding owners and principals, will retire Jan. 1. Sisley, a long-time business community leader volunteer, will continue to serve as an editor with New Boston Creative Group.
“I’m leaving the business in excellent hands. Susan Religa and Kristin Brighton will continue to guide the company in producing work of the very highest quality, and Shawn Dryden has set the standard for that work every day,” Sisley said. “I’m proud of the opportunities we’ve has to be of service to so many businesses and organizations.”
Principal Kristin Brighton noted that many small businesses struggle to complete a successful transition plan.
“We are so fortunate that Shawn will be stepping up into a new role. He already has hundred of loyal clients who appreciate his dedication and expertise,” Brighton said. “Susan and i know that while we will miss having Lisa Around everyday, Shawn is the perfect person to join us an an owner.”
Sink, Gordon
promotes CPA to senior manager
Local accounting firm Sink, Gordon and Associates (SGA) has promoted James Marsicek to senior manager in the firm’s Manhattan office.
Marsicek joined the SGA team in 2019 and specializes in tax planning and preparation. After graduating from Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, with bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration, Marsicek has worked with clients in agriculture and construction. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Kansas Society of CPAs. When he’s not in the office, James enjoys being outdoors hunting, fishing, and golfing.