Three Manhattan men receive award at FFA convention
Erik Atkinson, Kurt Dillon and David Nichols received VIP Citation awards Thursday at the Kansas FFA Convention at Kansas State University.
Atkinson has been hosting the daily radio program Agriculture Today since 1983 airing across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Nebraska. Agriculture Today features agricultural specialists at K-State and other experts examining agriculture issues facing Kansas and the nation. Atkinson also produced a weekly audio feature series covering agriculture, forestry and wildlife management.
Dillon served as the Kansas FFA State advisor from 2011 to 2021. While serving as state advisor, he provided support and guidance to agriculture teachers across the state and advocated for FFA at the Kansas Department of Education.
He also served on the National FFA Board of Directors. Prior to his position as state advisor, Dillon was the agricultural education teacher at Rawlins County High School and the Atwood FFA advisor for 23 years.
Nichols served as professor and teaching coordinator in the K-State College of Agriculture’s animal sciences and industry department. In addition, he coached the K-State livestock judging team from 1986 to 1988 and has judged county, state and national shows. He serves on the board of directors for the Kansas Junior Livestock Show and the American Royal.
FFA VIP Citation Awards are given to people who have dedicated many years of service to FFA and agriculture education, supporting the leadership and experiences provided by FFA.
Riley County hires clinic supervisor
The Riley County Health Department has hired Jacob Clarke as clinic supervisor.
Clarke started his job on May 16.
As supervisor of the public health clinic, his duties involve leading staff in addressing health needs in the Riley County community including reproductive health services, communicable disease surveillance and prevention, immunizations, and laboratory services. He is responsible for planning, coordination, operation, and provision of the clinic.
“Jacob clearly has a passion for disease prevention and public health,” department director Julie Gibbs said in a written statement.
Clarke’s professional experience includes work for the National Databank for Rheumatic Diseases and Wichita State University.
“We will continue to strive to increase access and equity in our offered services and are incredibly grateful for the trust our community has placed in us,” Clarke said in a writen statement. “We will do everything we can to honor and grow that trust in the years to come. I am delighted to return to Riley County and serve our community alongside an incredible team.”
Originally from south central Kansas, Clarke graduated with a Medical Doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and microbiology from Kansas State University.
Tourism manager honored by
national association
A Manhattan tourism professional was recently honored as a leader in the sports tourism industry.
Marcia Rozell, sports and leisure tourism manager at the Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau, was recognized as a Sports Tourism Strategist graduate by Sports ETA. The ceremony was held at the association’s largest event of the year recently in Fort Worth, Texas.
Sports ETA is the only trade association for the sports events and tourism industry. More than 800 sports events and tourism industry leaders attended the Sports ETA Symposium, which offered dozens of continuing education programs and networking opportunities over the four days.
“Marcia is dedicated in marketing Manhattan’s many sports opportunities,” Karen Hibbard, Manhattan CVB and Visit Manhattan executive director, said in a written statement. “The STS certification she earned provides her with exceptional event management skills and marketing know-how for sporting events in Manhattan and the Flint Hills region. Marcia has been instrumental in attracting sporting events to Manhattan such as geo-cashing, the Bleeding Kansas Gravelduro bike race, as well as the inaugural corn hole tournament held this year in our new recreation facilities.”
Of the 40 sports tourism professionals honored for their completion of their STS certification program, only two are from Kansas — Rozell and Holly Leiker with Visit Hutch.
New Boston wins three international awards
New Boston Creative Group won an Award of Excellence and two Awards of Distinction for print and web design work from the 28th Annual Communicator Awards.
The work recognized was produced for Kansas Farm Bureau’s Kansas Living magazine (print design), the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau brochure (print design) and Make It Zing (web design).
The Communicator Awards are an international creative awards program honoring excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards are an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio. The 28th Annual Communicator Awards received over 4,000 entries.
New Boston Creative Group is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency that specializes in website design, digital marketing and video production.