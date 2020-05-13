Twenty-four businesses have received $111,970 in no-interest loans from the second round of the Manhattan Business Emergency Assistance Loan Program.
The loans being distributed by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce ranged from $500 to $5,000.
The loans must be paid off in 36 months and the first four months require no payments.
The Manhattan City Commission previously approved $500,000 in funding for this program from the economic development fund.
The chamber organized this relief fund for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic as stay-at-home orders forced non-essential businesses to close and lose out on potential revenue.
The new program has distributed funds to 69 businesses for a total of $314,821 in loans, officials said.