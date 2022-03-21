Blockbuster: Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade with Falcons Associated Press Mar 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts may have found another short-term answer at quarterback by trading for Matt Ryan.How much longer the soon-to-be 37-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler sticks around isn’t clear.On Monday, Indy acquired the 2016 NFL MVP from Atlanta for a third-round pick in this year’s draft (No. 82 overall).The Falcons wasted no time finding Ryan’s possible replacement — announcing they’d signed free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract.For Indy, the deal completes a two-week search for a successor to Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Washington Commanders after just one season with the Colts.For Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard, it’s also the latest attempt to plug a hole created by Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement at age 29 just before the start of the 2018 season.For the Falcons, it was the end of an era.Ryan had started all but three games for the team since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2008, leading Atlanta to only the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.His fate was effectively sealed when the Falcons made an ill-fated bid for Deshaun Watson as their new quarterback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News What Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman said about MLB lockout, downtown ballpark Blockbuster: Colts get QB Matt Ryan in trade with Falcons K-State women fall to No. 1-seeded NC State Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don't cut budget K-State baseball's Nicoloff named Newcomer of the Week From sure hands to physical presence, new KC Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster ready to help 'What am I doing?': How Royals' Hunter Dozier got in a funk (and found his way out) Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother, child die in single-vehicle crash Monday south of OgdenFormer K-State guard Will Spradling on transitions, the KSU coaching search and Brad UnderwoodEight names to consider for K-State basketball's new head coachOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan couple's love grows around science and wineCasey's to open ThursdayBaylor's Tang to be hired as K-State basketball's next head coach according to reportsLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is complete'Change in perception' | MATC CEO looks to grow campus for student demandSouth Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men's coachKansas Profile: Nancy and Chip Crum, C Cross Custom Welding Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads 1x2.5 Multiple Ogden Township is taking bids for Bulletin