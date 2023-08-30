Promo codes, also known as bonus codes or promotional codes, often crop up on online sportsbooks. So, if you are going to wager in the US, there is a good chance you’ll stumble across these offers. In Kansas, where sports betting got the green light in September 2022, promo codes give players a chance to boost their betting experience. Our handy guide will take a closer look at Kansas sportsbook promo codes. Detailing their significance, the legal context of sports betting in Kansas, and how you can leverage codes to your advantage.

But first, here's a rundown on the top sportsbooks, which offer sports wagering in Kansas today:

Sportsbook
Bonus
Rating
License
Key features
TOP PICK
Bet $5, Get $150
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
DraftKings Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Massive sports presence
Feature-packed
User friendly
DraftKings Review
Bet Now
Up to $1,250
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
Caesars Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Entertainment giant
Generous welcome offer
Live NFL streaming
Caesars Review
Bet Now
Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.7/5.0
BetMGM Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Brand of distinction
Strong odds
Good customer support
BetMGM Review
Bet Now

$1000 first bet offer
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
FanDuel Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Popular brand
Top-rated app
Competetive odds
FanDuel Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
BetSmart Rating:
4.9/5.0
Pointsbet Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Pointsbet Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
Barstool Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Barstool Review
Bet Now
Join DraftKings Rewards to enjoy ongoing benefits

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Join Now

First Deposit Bonus 20% up to $1,000

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Pros

  • Great interface
  • Cool features including stats
  • Dynamic image

Cons

  • App not as user-friendly as FanDuel
  • Not the best odds overall
  • Overwhelming for beginners
Sign Up Now
BetMGM Rewards

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Sign Up Now

Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Pros

  • Parlay generator and boosts
  • Great for NBA odds
  • Heavyweight brand

Cons

  • Customer support can be slow
  • Lack of in-depth stats
  • Lack of in-depth stats
Sign Up Now

Up to $1,250

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Pros

  • Great rewards program
  • Good adds across major sports
  • Brand prestige

Cons

  • There are better mobile apps
  • Fewer markets than some rivals
  • Withdrawals can be slower
Sign Up Now
$1000 first bet offer

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Pros

  • Top-rated sportsbook
  • Massive name in US sports
  • Intuitive app

Cons

  • Less ongoing promotions
  • Lacks features of main rivals
  • No crypto funding

Sign Up Now
Bet $5 to win $150

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Pros

  • Unique points betting option
  • Huge choice of major league markets
  • Name-a-bet option

Cons

  • Not a big name in US
  • Can lose more than stake on spreads
  • No live streaming

Sign Up Now
Bet $5, get $200

21+ to wager - T&Cs apply

Pros

  • Cult following
  • Strong presence in US
  • Great parlay options

Cons

  • Odds not the best
  • Brand not for everyone
  • Less features than some rivals

Sign Up Now

Tags