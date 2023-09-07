When: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 8:20 PM EDT

Sportsbook
Bonus
Rating
License
Key features
TOP PICK
Bet $5, Get $150
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
DraftKings Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Massive sports presence
Feature-packed
User friendly
DraftKings Review
Bet Now
Up to $1,250
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
Caesars Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Entertainment giant
Generous welcome offer
Live NFL streaming
Caesars Review
Bet Now
Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.7/5.0
BetMGM Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Brand of distinction
Strong odds
Good customer support
BetMGM Review
Bet Now

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Visit BetMGM.com for T&Cs. US promotional offers not available in NV, MS, KS, NY or ON.

$1000 first bet offer
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
FanDuel Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Popular brand
Top-rated app
Competetive odds
FanDuel Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
BetSmart Rating:
4.9/5.0
Pointsbet Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Pointsbet Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
Barstool Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Barstool Review
Bet Now
Sportsbook
Bonus
Rating
License
Key features
TOP PICK
Bet $5, Get $150
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
DraftKings Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Massive sports presence
Feature-packed
User friendly
DraftKings Review
Bet Now
Up to $1,250
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
Caesars Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Entertainment giant
Generous welcome offer
Live NFL streaming
Caesars Review
Bet Now
Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.7/5.0
BetMGM Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Brand of distinction
Strong odds
Good customer support
BetMGM Review
Bet Now

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Visit BetMGM.com for T&Cs. US promotional offers not available in NV, MS, KS, NY or ON.

$1000 first bet offer
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
FanDuel Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Popular brand
Top-rated app
Competetive odds
FanDuel Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
BetSmart Rating:
4.9/5.0
Pointsbet Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Pointsbet Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
Barstool Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Barstool Review
Bet Now

Tags