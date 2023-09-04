Hey, football fanatics! Grab your foam fingers and oversized jerseys because it’s that time of the year where we make predictions that you'll either toast us for or roast us over. We're diving into the AFC pool, and let me tell ya—we are going right in the deep end where the big fish play. Four divisions, powerhouse teams, and an ultimate showdown that promises more fireworks than the Fourth of July.

So, what's the skinny? Well, we're about to give you a division-by-division breakdown like you've never seen before. We’re talking MVP-caliber QBs, defense walls that not even Humpty Dumpty would dare climb, and strategies that would make Sun Tzu go, "Hmm, not bad." From the Patriots' reawakening in the East to the Chiefs trying to maintain their AFC throne, there's drama, folks, and we're here for all of it.

Sportsbook
Bonus
Rating
License
Key features
TOP PICK
Bet $5, Get $150
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
DraftKings Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Massive sports presence
Feature-packed
User friendly
DraftKings Review
Bet Now
Up to $1,250
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
Caesars Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Entertainment giant
Generous welcome offer
Live NFL streaming
Caesars Review
Bet Now
Up To $1,500 in Bonus Bets
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.7/5.0
BetMGM Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Brand of distinction
Strong odds
Good customer support
BetMGM Review
Bet Now

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI). Visit BetMGM.com for T&Cs. US promotional offers not available in NV, MS, KS, NY or ON.

$1000 first bet offer
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.5/5.0
FanDuel Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Popular brand
Top-rated app
Competetive odds
FanDuel Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
BetSmart Rating:
4.9/5.0
Pointsbet Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Pointsbet Review
Bet Now
Bet $5, Get $200
21+ to wager. T&Cs apply
Rating:
4.9/5.0
Barstool Review
License:
Kansas Licensed
Key features
Modern betting platform
Convenient banking
24/7 customer support
Barstool Review
Bet Now

Tags