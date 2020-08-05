In the wake of a large primary for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, two are left standing: Democrat Kali Barnett vs. Republican Tracey Mann.
The two will square off in the general election on Nov. 3 to replace U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is seeking Pat Roberts’ U.S. Senate seat.
Agriculture and ag business drive the economy in the Big 1st, a massive district that encompasses towns and farm land east of Manhattan, south to Hutchinson and east to the Colorado border. Both Mann and Barnett have an interest in joining the House Agriculture Committee.
Barnett is a music teacher who grew up near Garden City on a farm, which her family lost when she was in high school. She said her inspiration to run for office came in 2018, when there were massive teacher strikes nationwide and when a record number of women were elected to Congress.
She said Tuesday night that she’ll be looking to “build a bridge and unite all the districts, constituents and be a voice for the change and the new leadership that I know the 1st District is seeking.”
Barnett supports universal health care — including eye care, dental care and mental health. She also wants to see a path to citizenship for people who’ve been in the U.S. for a long time and wants to work with farmers and ranchers on policies that will help them and reduce carbon emissions.
Mann grew up in rural Gove and Quinter counties where his family has farmed for more than a century. Mann, who now lives in Salina, studied agricultural economics at Kansas State University and is a realtor.
The victory was a surprise, Mann told the Kansas News Service, saying he was at home when the results came in but did “an impromptu little rally out of a hotel … here in Salina.” He also said he was “really encouraged and grateful for the votes of so many people from the Big First.”
Mann previously said he wants to bring “Kansas conservative values and to advocate for agriculture” in Congress. He supports Trump’s border wall and legal immigration. He doesn’t approve of the health care law and said rural Kansas needs more doctors.