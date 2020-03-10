As the regular season wound down, there wasn't much doubt Ayoka Lee was going to be the Big 12's Freshman of the Year. On Monday, it was made official.
Lee is the second K-State player to win Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Nicole Ohlde was the first to do so during the 2000-01 season. Lee finished the regular season averaging 15.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She also tied the league lead in double-doubles (19).
The center is also the first Wildcats' freshman in program history to finish a season with more than over 400 points, 300 rebounds and 80 blocks. She set K-State single-season records for rebounds by a freshman, blocks by a freshman and double-doubles for all classes.
Over the course of the season, Lee set a conference record by winning Freshman of the Week 12 times.
Lee was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was a unanimous pick for the Big 12 All-Freshman team. She is the first freshman to make the All-Big 12 First Team since Texas' Joyner Holmes accomplished the feat in 2017.
Lee wasn't the only K-State player to be recognized by the Big 12, as Peyton Williams and Angela Harris also earned conference honors.
Williams was named to the All-Big 12 First Team for the second time. The senior forward averaged 15.4 points and 11 rebounds per game. She also became the first player in K-State history to average a double-double in league play during two separate seasons.
Harris was named to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. After transferring to K-State from Houston for her senior season, Harris averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and just under two steals per game during league play.
This is the first time since the 2008-09 season that K-State has had at least two All-Big 12 First Team recipients and at least one other player named to the second team or an honorable mention.