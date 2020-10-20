Television reporter turned internet entrepreneur Brian Timpone’s network of local news outlets is mostly online, but also prints newspapers in some towns, like these two examples from communities in Illinois, July 24, 2020. A fast-growing nationwide operation of 1,300 local sites and newspapers that appear to be ordinary local-news outlets are actually publishing coverage that is ordered up by Republican groups and corporate P.R. firms to promote a candidate or a company, or to smear their rivals.