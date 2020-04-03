K-State Alumni Association honors eight students for excellence
Eight graduating Kansas State University students have been recognized by the K-State Alumni Association for outstanding achievements throughout their college careers.
The Association recognizes students annually with Anderson Senior Awards, Graduate Student Awards, Tony Jurich Community Commitment and Leadership Awards.
Faculty and peers nominate students for the awards, and committees consisting of members of the Alumni Association board of directors and K-State students select the recipients.
“These students are role models for leadership, community service and academics and exemplify the caliber of students at K-State,” said Collin Just, assistant director of student programs for the Alumni Association. “The Alumni Association is pleased to celebrate their successes by recognizing them for their contributions to the Wildcat community.”
The Anderson Senior Award recognizes four graduating seniors for excellence academics, leadership, inspiration and service. The award was established in 1998 and pays tribute to K-State’s second president, John Anderson, who served from 1873 to 1879.
The recipients are Clara Wicoff, Iola, Kansas; Darrell Reese, Plano, Texas; Megan Briggs; and Katheryn Gregerson, Herman, NebraskaThe Alumni Association recognizes two graduate students with its Graduate Student Award, which was established in 2010. The award recognizes outstanding graduate students for academics, service and leadership.
The recipients are Hojjatollah Fallahi, Marvdasht, Iran; and Emily Pascoe Oertling, Forked River, New Jersey.
Two students have been recognized with the Tony Jurich Community Commitment and Leadership Award. The award was established in honor of the late K-State professor Tony Jurich, who taught in the College of Health and Human Sciences – formerly the College of Human Ecology for more than 39 years. It recognizes both graduate and undergraduate students who have demonstrated a commitment to community leadership and service through Jurich’s core leadership tenets.
The recipients are Katie Buhler and Michelle Washburn-Busk.
Lang named
Goldwater Scholar
Angelica Lang, a junior from Manhattan at the University of Kansas, has been chosen as one of 396 Goldwater scholars across the nation.
Lang will receive up to $7,5000 for undergraduate tuition, fees, books, and room and board in recognition of outstanding academics, significant research experience and a high potential for a career in mathematics, the natural sciences or engineering.
Lang is majoring in molecular, cellular & developmental biology and is minoring in psychology. In high school, she gravitated toward science classes and took a particular interest in neuroscience after taking an anatomy course. After that, she read several dense books on the brain and continued pursuing this interest in college.
She said she wanted to continue on to graduate school and possibly pursue a career in academia.
“I’m interested in continuing on in the neurosciences, and I like teaching. I teach an introduction to biology lab for non-majors, and I’d like to be able to continue doing that if I can,” Lang said. “I’m looking at a lot of different options now for graduate school, and I’m hoping that this scholarship will help with those applications.”
Gehring completes medical school
Olivia Gehring, of Manhattan, graduated with a medical doctorate degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita.Gehring was one of 67 students in the program who received residency matches, and she is one of 31 students who will stay in Kansas.
Gehring will complete her residency in family medicine at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.