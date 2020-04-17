USD 383 names Teachers of the Year
The Manhattan-Ogden school district announced Ashley Eckelberry and Adam O’Neill as its Teachers of the Year for 2020-2021.
Eckelberry, a teacher for Manhattan-Ogden since 2008, is a special education teacher at Northview Elementary School. She earned a bachelors degree in elementary education and a masters degree in special education from K-State. She also received National Board Certification in 2019.
O’Neill has taught at Manhattan High School’s east campus since 2018. He earned a bachelors degree in education from the University of Illinois and is working on a masters in positive psychology through the University of Missouri.
Both teachers will represent the district in the Kansas Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes excellent teaching in the state.
Phi Kappa Phi taps Manhattan students
Several Manhattan area residents were initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Those students include Lauren Ailslieger, Ella Bahr, Amelia Brandt, Matthias Brouk, Theodore Bynum, Margaret Cody, Adam Ebert, Troy Fort, Michael Greene, MacKenzie Gwinner, Alison Hayward, Deborah Hedrick, Molly Houser, Caitlin Jindrich, Ganesh Kumar, Meghan Lancaster, Ellen Andrea Mendez SOsa, Susan Metzger, Nicholas Mignano, Luciana Nieto, Elizabeth Perry, Crystal Pralle, Phutsadee Sanwisate, Ganiyat Shodunke, Megan Umscheid, and Gage Wright.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.