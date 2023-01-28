Zambia Yellen Africa

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits a female-savings co-op and small-holding farm in Chongwe, Zambia, Jan. 24, as part of a Treasury ten-day tour of Africa, with stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa. Farmers told Yellen stories of how they’ve sustained their communities — by sharing goats to mate to build a sustainable livestock supply and by developing collective savings groups and silos for grain.

CHONGWE, Zambia — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled from a small farm on a rural red clay road to a ramen noodle manufacturing plant in Zambia’s bustling capitol of Lusaka on Tuesday to showcase Africa’s potential to help solve the world’s problems with food shortages.

Yellen, midway through a 10-day tour of Africa, devoted her day to highlighting the agricultural investment potential of underdeveloped African nations, especially as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated worldwide hunger and the cost of food.

